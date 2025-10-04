For several weeks everybody's been screaming about the possible government shutdown and how it might impact us. Well, now it's here and we all know what it will do on the national level. But what will the government shutdown do at the state level? What's happening in Washington state?

According to axios.com,

‘The federal government shutdown will be felt by Washingtonians in ways large and small, state officials said Wednesday, with the impacts expected to grow if the impasse continues.

Washington is home to nearly 80,000 federal workers, many of whom "will be furloughed, temporarily laid off, or forced to work without pay through a shutdown," Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a written statement.’

It really doesn't matter what your political ideology is, we are all going to be impacted in ways big and small. Some of which we may not even understand yet.

WIC Programs will continue to run for the next week to week and a half, but at some point, that funding runs out and it will stop.

SNAP Payments will also continue, at least for now.

Also, on October 6th the health department will Need to either reduce hours or layoff about 50 workers because some of those jobs are partially or completely funded by federal dollars.

As of right now social security and Supplemental Security Income will continue. But issuing new Social Security cards and verification services may experience delays.

Some national parks in the state of Washington may be understaffed or closed. The Mount Rainier National Park website says, “some services may be limited or unavailable.”

Here's hoping our politicians on both sides can get it together and get the government working again.

