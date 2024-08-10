Washington State to Elon Musk, “dude Just step back a little.”

Full disclosure. I like Elon Musk; I've owned stock in his company, I drive an electric car. (Not necessarily any kind of badge of honor.)

I also know that Elon has his own issues. He is a brilliant man, there is no doubt about that, but he's also on “the spectrum” so he has no filter. Anything that pops into his head will come out of his mouth. I've only seen a few interviews with Elon and in those that I've seen he seemed to be very thoughtful and well-reasoned, and then he starts posting on X and I wonder what in the world is going on.

Elon feels that his purchase of Twitter, now known as X, is his way of defending free speech in America. I have my own opinions about that, but I'm going to try to keep them to myself. I will ask this though, does having free speech mean that you can say anything you want to anyone you want, anytime you want, regardless of how false or inflammatory that speech might be with no repercussions.

It's kind of like telling somebody their baby is ugly and then saying ohh, I'm just kidding.

Elon is in the process of moving X from San Francisco, a place he is very unhappy with and ultimately moving it to Texas.

Now, Elon has decided to file a lawsuit against advertisers that have decided to not advertise with him (and X) anymore because of the content on X.

X, Owned by Elon Musk, Brings Antitrust Suit Accusing Advertisers of a Boycott - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Locally Here's what's going on.

According to axios.com,

‘Election officials in Washington and four other states sent a letter to Elon Musk on Monday imploring him to fix the AI chatbot on X, formerly known as Twitter, after it shared misinformation about the 2024 presidential election.’

The letter states that the AI chat bot in X misinformed voters about Kamala Harris's eligibility “having missed ballot deadlines in nine states.”

That information is not true. “In all nine states the opposite is true.”

The X AI system is called Grock and was rolled out last year and is only available to “X Premium and premium+” users. The issue now is that these users are sharing this false information across the Internet as fact.

So, who is to blame, the AI, or the people that persist in sharing the information from that AI? I don't have an answer for that. I'm willing to bet it won't be an easy answer for the court either.

Like I've said, I like Elon, He's a brilliant dude. I also think he may have too much on his plate and needs to "just take a step back for a while."

What do you think?

Elon Musk asked by 4 states to curb AI election misinformation on X - Axios Seattle

Elon Musk to move X, SpaceX to Texas over California gender identify law (axios.com)

Secretaries Letter to X (state.mn.us)



