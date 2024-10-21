Your flu shot is different this year because of COVID, and that’s OK.
When was the last time you had the flu? For me, it it's been a while. I'd like to think it's because I get my flu shot every year. I've been doing this for at least the last seven or eight years. Several years ago, I had the flu, and I decided I don't like this. I don't want to do it again and since then, I've been getting a flu shot every year about this time.
This year your flu shot is going to be different, and that's because normally your flu shot covers 4 different strains of influenza. This year it's only covering 3 strains because strain #4 known as Influenza B/Yamagata is no longer being considered a threat.
according to npr.org,
‘Scientists have concluded that widespread physical distancing and masking practiced during the early days of COVID-19 appear to have pushed B/Yamagata into oblivion.’
This has turned out to be kind of surprising to scientists who study the flu because it would be the first time that a strain of influenza has disappeared because of changes in human behavior. I know, right? How hard is it to change anybody's behavior?
Over the last several years, it's been very difficult to find any kind of positive news about COVID, but I guess this is it.
One thing you need to keep in mind is the absence of Influenza B/Yamagata Is really not going to change your experience of getting a flu shot or any of the potential possible reactions to it after you get your flu shot. (Hey, I just want the lollipop. They still do that don't they?)
Look, I'm not saying you have to get a flu shot.
I'm just saying it's not a bad idea. Think about it.
This year's flu shot protects against 3 strains instead of 4 : Shots - Health News : NPR
Human seasonal influenza under COVID-19 and the potential consequences of influenza lineage elimination | Nature Communications
Extinction of the Influenza B Yamagata Line during the COVID Pandemic—Implications for Vaccine Composition - PMC (nih.gov)
