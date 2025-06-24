Is your personal data being sold online?

The answer is probably yes.

When you receive scam phone calls or random text messages that come from people you don't know, random junk mail, or strange login alerts, the odds are your personal data is out there for other people to use, and they're not using it to help you.

Anytime there is a major data breach everybody's personal information located in that data breach is now out in the market being organized and offered for sale. If you are receiving unfamiliar password reset requests, that is an indication that there's someone out there trying to get access to your computer.

There are a few things you can do. To protect yourself.

Consider investing in a personal data removal service.

Companies that offer this service are not cheap, but they may be worth your while. They have automated systems that scan through hundreds of data brokers and remove your personal information. None of these services can guarantee to be 100% effective. But if keeping your data private is important to you, you might want to consider it.

Be cautious about what you post publicly.

Hackers are actively scanning social media platforms to get information about you that makes it easier for them to scam you. Try not to share information like your birthday, your home address, or your phone number. Be careful of pictures that show your home or your license plates on your vehicles. The bad guys are constantly scanning social media.

Strengthen your passwords.

I know it's a giant hassle but using long complex individual passwords that are different for each account that you use will protect you. You might even want to look into a password manager.

Don't click on sketchy links or attachments.

If you don't recognize the source, don't click on it. If something looks fishy, don't click on it. Delete it and go directly to the website to see if it's valid. The other day I received a text from a bank that I haven't done business with in 40 years telling me that somebody was trying to use my account. I haven't had an account there in over 40 years. I didn't click on it; I deleted it and contacted the bank to let them know what was happening.

Turn on 2 factor authentication.

Truly secure websites and services offer two factor authentication, and it's very important because even if a hacker knows your password, they still can't get in without that second authentication. Typically, it can be a text sent to your cell phone or a special authenticator app.

Regularly check your financial statements.

Bank accounts, credit cards, even loans. Set up alerts for any special activity. Another option is to consider freezing your credit Reports. This is something that can be done and it's probably a good idea if you're not actively seeking credit.

Remember, be skeptical, and protect yourself. Don't click on websites or links that you don't recognize.

