One of my favorite cars is being recalled. 

Over the years, I've owned a few cars, most used, and my favorite up until my most recent purchase was a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

I've actually owned two of them and for me it was the perfect vehicle roomy with lots of clearance underneath, all-wheel drive and never a mechanical issue. With the job I have, it's the perfect car. I get up very early and, in the wintertime, I'm driving to work before the roads have been plowed when there's snow. No problems. Except for that time when I hit a large rock that I thought was a piece of snow on 97A. And broke my right front wheel off. (That's right, off.)

I got it fixed. And drove it for a couple more years. I loved that car. The only reason I'm not driving one now is because getting a new one for me would have been cost prohibitive.

So, imagine my surprise when I saw a notice this morning that said Chrysler is recalling over 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees due to a possible crash risk.

According to usatoday.com,

“According to Chrysler, impacted vehicles are prone to losing control thanks to steering knuckle separation. Affected cars may experience a separation of the upper control arm ball joint from the steering knuckle, causing the wheel to fall outward and resulting in a loss of control.”

If you own one of the affected vehicles, you just need to take it back to your local Chrysler dealership for repairs.

So how do you know if your Jeep Grand Cherokee is affected? First off, the notification letters should be going out on April 12th. usatoday.com says,

“Chrysler said 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L vehicles produced between Dec. 3, 2020 and May 30, 2023, are affected, as well as 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees produced between Dec. 19, 2021 and May 30, 2023.”

You know what? I would be driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee today if they had an electric version. Oh, wait a minute.

They're working on that now, aren't they? I can hardly wait to see it in person.

