Jimothy has finally arrived… At Costco

I'm not sure, but I think it was Andy Warhol that said that everyone will have 15 minutes of fame, and now with the Internet that is truer than ever, especially for furry creatures.

Specifically, Jimothy.

Getty Images Getty Images

Jimothy is that freaky, little, short-spined raccoon that has captured the imagination of not only the Seattle area but also the Internet in general, and just about the time you would expect that all the attention would have died down, he pops up again.

This time at Costco.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Jimothy dog-toy plushies, sold by Think Dog by Delca, are hitting select Costcos this week.

In an Instagram post, the pet toy brand said the plushies would be available at Costcos in the Pacific Northwest starting this week. Eventually, they’ll be available for purchase on Costco’s website, the brand added.’

I have to admit there's something deep down inside of me that does not feel good about the idea of getting a plush Jimothy and giving it to a dog to have it torn to shreds. I mean, it would be really cute if the dog just loved it and would sleep with it and not tear its ears and nose off for fun, but that's not going to happen.

screen shot / Think Dog by Delca screen shot / Think Dog by Delca

Isn't it bad enough that poor Jimothy drew the short straw genetically and got the short spine? Seems to be doing all right with it, but now somebody has turned him into a plushie. (I guess it had to happen) It's the American way, after all.

And if you're the manufacturer of this thing, the best part is you don't have to pay Jimothy a dime. He's happy just running around the Seattle area looking for lunch in somebody's trash can.

Mark my words.

Screen shot / amazon.com/s?k=jimothy+gifts&language Screen shot / amazon.com/s?k=jimothy+gifts&language

You can go on Amazon right now and buy Jimothy related merchandise including T-shirts, key chains, Coasters, and probably soon his own comic book. There's probably an author out there right now working on their first Jimothy children's book. (Check Etsy, you'll find them)

Screen shot / etsy.com/listing/4545634088/personalized-jimothy-raccoon-story-book? Screen shot / etsy.com/listing/4545634088/personalized-jimothy-raccoon-story-book?

I think it's a travesty.

I'll probably wind up buying one for my son's dog.

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