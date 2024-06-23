Coming to Washington state, job scams.

I've said it before, every other week there seems to be to be a new scam coming to our state, and this is interesting. It is a job scam. Typically, a job scam is advertised online, and they expect you to apply for it and then they want to get your information and yes, your money. This time around it's the job of appointment setter. They tell you this is something you can do at home.

According to consumer.ftc.gov.

“Here’s a new scam spotted on social media: appointment setting jobs. They claim you can work from home and make big money. But just what does an appointment setter do? And how can you tell the difference between a legit job offer and a scam?”

An appointment setter is a legit job. Basically, you work for a company making calls for salespeople to make appointments. It's usually an hourly job with possible bonuses and if the position requires training, then the business should offer you that training free of charge.

Here's what to watch out for

The scam job will offer you. Almost unbelievable pay.

The scam job will require that you pay a certain amount of money up front to get training.

The scam job will sometimes look like a legitimate business opportunity.

The scam job will try to pressure you into getting involved immediately or else “you might lose your opportunity.”

Protect yourself.

If it's too good to be true, it's probably a scam.

