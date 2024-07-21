What is the Teflon flu? And why don’t you want it?

Remember when nonstick cooking surfaces we're new? Teflon, it was a miracle. Then as the years went by, we started to learn a little bit more about it. One thing you sure never want to do is get it too hot anything over 260° and the Teflon starts to vaporize. And get in the air.

Now along comes the term Teflon flu. Just exactly what is it?

Poultry and Hog Farms Face Possible Dioxin Contamination Getty Images loading...

According to nzherald.co.nz,

“Polymer fume fever is a set of flu-like symptoms associated with breathing fumes from an overheated non-stick pan or any product that uses PTFE. Regional poison centres record suspected cases when consumers contact them, but the only way a case can be verified is by a healthcare provider, so it’s often not known whether the cases reported to poison control are confirmed.”

We really have known for a long time that cooking with nonstick surfaces like Teflon at high temperatures is not safe, but some people are still doing it. I still have pans in my kitchen that use Teflon but these days I try not to use them.

With all the concern about microplastics and “forever chemicals” we need to be much more careful about what we're cooking with and how we cook with it.

Unknown Film Getty Images loading...

Try not to use Teflon cooking surfaces.

And if you do, please keep that temperature down.

Or better yet just get rid of it.

