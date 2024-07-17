The Black Crows are coming to Wenatchee. On a Friday!

I love live music. I don't get to see much live music anymore. I used to go almost on a weekly basis. Having to get up as early as I do for the morning show on The Quake 102.1 means. (I don't get to stay up late on a school night.)

This is why I'm so excited to see that the Black Crows are coming to Wenatchee at the town Toyota Center on a Friday night. Yes! A Friday night. I remember when the Black Crowes first hit the scene. We heard their great cover of Hard to Handle and it made me curious about the rest of the album. The sound was not quite Southern rock, but it definitely had it’s roots in the Blues and to my way of thinking was very creative and soulful.

The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards Tour '24 - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

According to the. Press release from the Town Toyota Center.

“ROCK N’ ROLL LEGENDS

THE BLACK CROWES ANNOUNCE

‘HAPPINESS BASTARDS TOUR (THE REPRISE)’

THE 22-DATE HEADLINE TOUR WILL RUN ALONGSIDE

AEROSMITH’S ‘PEACE OUT’ TOUR THROUGH NORTH AMERICA THIS FALL AND WINTER.

TICKET ON SALE TO BEGIN JULY 19TH AT 10 A.M. LOCAL TIME”

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day One Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

This tour is in support of the new album Happiness Bastards. Which if you wish to sample it, click on the link below.

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards (orcd.co)

It's been a little over 15 years since their last release and I have to confess I have not heard anything from the Happiness Bastards album yet. But that's going to change because now I have this link that I can access to get a listen.

You can be sure that they're going to delve into their catalog for the show, but I'm really looking forward to hearing some of the new stuff that they've put out. Yes, I'm looking forward to it. Since the show is on a Friday night, I can go.

2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Day One Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

This is exciting to me. And I hope it's exciting for you.

And yes. We will be giving some tickets away on a “Free Concert Friday” on The Quake 102.1 soon.

Listen for it.

Home - The Black Crowes

Town Toyota Center Wenatchee - Official Website

Amazon.com : black crowes



The Black Crowes 'Happiness Bastards' Tour Opening Night - Photos Gallery Credit: Kristen Drum





The Black Crowes' 'Happiness Bastards' Album Release Performance Photos from The Black Crowes' Amazon Music City Sessions performance in celebration of their new album Happiness Bastards.