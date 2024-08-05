Gen X and Millennials have a greater cancer risk.

Cancer is one of the most insidious afflictions of humanity. That's right, cancer, “the big C”, if you're not looking for it, it sneaks up on you and before you know it, it will take your life. That's how we feel about it, and nobody wants to talk about it.

Well, here is something we need to talk about and that is that the incidence of cancer is still increasing. But the percentage is higher with Gen X and millennials. In fact, Percentages are increasing for these demographics in 17 different Types of cancer.

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view. Gilnature loading...

According to nbcnews.com,

‘A study published Wednesday in Lancet Public Health found that Gen X and millennials are more likely to be diagnosed with 17 types of cancer, including nine that had been declining in older adults. Researchers aren’t sure why, but say obesity is likely a leading cause.’

Probably one of the most disturbing increases in these age groups is the rise of colon cancer among Gen. X and Millennials.

Team of Professional eSport Gamers Playing in Competitive MMORPG/ Strategy Video Game on a Cyber Games Tournament. They Talk to Each other into Microphones. Arena Looks Cool with Neon Lights. gorodenkoff loading...

Now you add to that the increasing number of processed foods that we eat on a daily basis. (That's my sister's thesis). And an increasingly sedentary lifestyle and we will continue to see an increase.

If there's any good news to this story at all it's that research is also increasing. The amount of money going into Cancer Research increases almost weekly and breakthroughs are constantly happening especially on the genetic level. Using genetically targeted viruses to kill cancer is a breakthrough that we've had for a while, and it's still being refined.

Science. artisteer loading...

Right now there is no happy ending to this article. Cancer continues to be a scourge on our society.

But we do have tools to fight it. We are acquiring more all the time.

And you need to use them.

Cancer risk growing among Gen X and millennials for 17 types of cancer (nbcnews.com)

Colon cancer rates have been rising for decades in younger people, study finds (nbcnews.com)

How we speak about cancer can save lives | UICC



Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander



