Are you smarter than a burrito? Take the Chipotle IQ test.

OK, this is not about being smarter than a burrito. It's safe to say that most of us, (with few exceptions), are. What it is about is free burritos from Chipotle if you take the Chipotle IQ test.

according to newsroom.chipotle.com,

‘From Tuesday, August 20 at 9:01 am ET through Thursday, August 22 at 11:59pm ET, Chipotle will offer 5,000 BOGO codes* per hour to the first Chipotle Rewards members who score a 10 out of 10 on Chipotle IQ. The game features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers. Fans can play Chipotle IQ once per day.

A perfect score will unlock an extra credit question, and if answered correctly, fans will be entered to win one of 50 free burritos for a year prizes.**’

Chipotle.com Chipotle.com loading...

So, there's your timetable, how do you find this IQ test? Chipotle says Visit www.chipotleiq.com and enter the email tied to your Chipotle Rewards account to begin!

Be prepared for the usual “accept all cookies” kind of button. They will also want to know your e-mail address and you will need to check “the accept all rules” box. before you can actually begin. I was going to give you a few examples of some questions but

one more thing, you need to have a chipotles rewards account before you can begin to play. I don't want a Chipotle rewards account, so I guess I don't get to play.

Chipotle.com Chipotle.com loading...

I hope you do. I have a dream, It's free burritos for everyone.

Chipotle IQ test returns: How to get free burritos, BOGO deals (usatoday.com)

Chipotle Rewards - Join Now & Earn Points On Every Purchase

CALLING ALL SCHOLARS! CHIPOTLE IQ IS BACK WITH MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN BOGOS AND FREE BURRITOS - Aug 19, 2024



HOW PEOPLE IN UTAH SAY CHIPOTLE For the record, the correct pronounciation is "Chip-Oat-Lay". But here are the many different ways you'll hear it pronounced by people in Utah. Gallery Credit: Mikey Foley