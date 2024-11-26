Skiing and snowboarding have come early to Washington and Idaho.

Last week, while we were having a giant rainstorm in downtown Wenatchee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mountains were having a giant snowstorm, which enabled our own Mission Ridge in Wenatchee to open early for the fourth year in a row. On Friday morning, I took a look at the Mission Ridge Webcams and was blown away at the quantity of snow that they've received.

Mission Ridge is open weekends until December with the possibility of opening full time December 16th. Definitely full time by December 23rd. night skiing will kick in full time starting December 26th.

I started skiing when I was in junior high. It was my parents' idea. A good way to Get Me Out of the house for a Saturday or a Sunday. I learned to really enjoy skiing and did so through junior high and high school and actually through college. Then, life and work took hold and by the time I moved to Wenatchee, tragically, I had stopped skiing. Here I am living near one of the best ski areas on the West Coast, and I stopped Skiing.

Another one of our ski resort neighbors is Stevens Pass. They will be open daily starting November 29th from 9:00 to 4:00 PM.

stevenspass.com / web cam stevenspass.com / web cam loading...

Night skiing will run every Wednesday through Sunday starting December 18th from 3:00 to 10:00 PM.

The Nordic center begins operation on December 7th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Also in Washington state, you'll find Crystal Mountain. (My brother-in-law's favorite places to ski.) The White Pass ski area. Mount Baker. (I did some skiing there back in the day.) and 49° North near Chewelah.

Ground level view of cross country skiing mikdam loading...

Right now, it’s a happy time for skiers and snowboarders and it's a happy time for the resorts as well.

Pray for more snow and be safe up there.

