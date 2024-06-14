Hydro Racing is coming to Entiat Washington on the Columbia River

The next hydro race in Eastern Washington is coming to Entiat Washington. you get the chance to Experience the Sights and Sounds of Vintage Hydroplanes, "Racing" on the Columbia River!

The Entiat Vintage Race Boat Regatta is coming to Entiat on July twentieth and July twenty first with Free admission! Entrance into the pits is only ten dollars per person. The racing starts at 9AM.

July 20-21, Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta

Entiat, Washington

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

August 17-18, Terry Troxell Memorial Hydro classic

Pateros, Washington

September 7-8, The Tony Newton Memorial Regatta

Brewster, Washington

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

September 28-29, Manson Hydrofest

Manson, Washington

We take a quick trip to the tri-cities.

June 15-16 Richland Regatta,

Richland, Washington

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

Then it's back in our neighborhood.

October 4-6 Mahogany & Merlot,

Chelan, Washington

There are tons of information available on the races and where you can watch from, all waiting for you on pnbra.org. Admission for the races is always free, (Get there early to stake out your spot.) but if you want to get into the pits. (Specifically, the cold pit.) There is a wristband for $10.

Christopher Denslow Christopher Denslow loading...

I don't know about you, but I'm really excited.

All photos in this article are by Chris Denslow.

Check him out on Facebook. At Digital Rooster Tails.

www.pnbra.org (google.com)

25 Amazing Timeless Photos of Past Tri-Cities Boat Races Will Jog Memories Step back in time and check out 25 amazing photos of past Water Follies' weekends here in the Tri-Cities. You might even spot yourself in a photo! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals