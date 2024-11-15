Honda may have a problem with one of its motors.

Automotive recalls, Unfortunately, they happen all the time. These days, sometimes it's just a software upgrade. But in the past, we've seen recalls of everything from taillights to airbags and everything in between. News on this latest possible recall concerns Honda and a specific type of 3.5-liter V6 engine.

According to APNews.com,

‘The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating complaints that engines can fail on as many as 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers the 2016 through 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, as well as the 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX. Also included is the 2017 through 2019 Honda Ridgeline.

Technically, this is not a recall. This is an investigation to decide if a recall is necessary.

This could impact as Many as 1.4 million vehicles. From 2016 to 2020, the Honda Pilot and the Acura MDX. From 2018 to 2020, the Honda Odyssey and the Acura TLX. From 2017 through 2019, the Honda Ridgeline. We are talking about possible complete engine failure here. If you want an interesting exercise, just try to find out what it costs to replace one of those 3.5-liter V6 engines. On eBay for a used one you are looking at 2500 to 3 grand. From Honda? I can't even imagine. From Jegs High Performance, you can get one for approximately $5600. (Reconditioned.)

The National Highway Traffic Administration says the problem is connecting rod bearings. If the bearings fail, then your V6 engine turns into a giant greasy paper, weight.

Back in November of 2023 Honda had to recall 250,000 cars with the same issue.

We will have to wait to see what the Investigation turns up.

Let's hope it's not serious.

