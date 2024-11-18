It’s time to stop using password, as your password.

Passwords. They're everywhere. You need passwords for your computer, you need passwords for the software inside your computer, you need passwords for your phone. How many passwords do you use on a daily basis? Hey, I need a password just to get in the front door at work.

I think everybody knows you gotta' have a password, or two, or 10, but how many people really put any kind of thought into making sure that their passwords are solid?

I like to try to think of passwords that are so incredibly wrong that nobody would even think to use them. But there are, in fact, a lot of dumb passwords out there that are just a snap to crack and yes, people are making a list of them and publishing them on the Internet, because that's what the web is for.

According to gizmodo.com,

‘NordPass just published its annual lists of the most popular easy-to-crack passwords, and there are quite a few bad ones, as well as some head-scratchers. The people behind NordPass, a password manager, have been compiling these lists for six years now, analyzed from sets of passwords stolen by malware and exposed in data leaks.’

The scary thing is this current list contains not just personal passwords, but also some corporate passwords. Over 44 countries are being represented in this list and we're just going to give you a few of the highlights.

Looking on the list of the top five stupidest passwords in the US.

1 secret

2 123456

3 password

4 qwerty123

5 qwerty1

Now let's go up north and check out the top five stupidest passwords in Canada.

1 qwerty123

2 123456

3 qwerty1

4 password

5 123456789

And finally, let's go worldwide.

The five stupidest passwords on this list from around the world.

1 123456

2 123456789

3 12345678

4 password

5 qwerty123

Yeah, I know, not a whole lot of originality and stupid passwords, but I guess that's the point. Invest some time and some thought to creating a difficult password that's easy for you to remember. Don't share it with anybody.

And have a safer time online.

