New Washington state laws go into effect July 1st. 

Several new laws from the 2023 and 2024 Washington State legislative sessions are about to go into effect on July 1st. I have not looked at all of them, but there were a couple that caused me to look twice.

One of the laws passed was HB1889, this allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a professional license without the requirement of the Social Security number.

Don't even get me started on the political ramifications of giving undocumented workers the right to have professional licenses in Washington State.



What I want to know is just what is a “professional license” in Washington state and why do I need one?

According to collective.com.

“You may also need to obtain a professional or occupational license. Like all other states, Washington has license and/or certification requirements for business activities and occupations that require extensive training or that expose consumers to potential hazards.”

If you log on to DOL.WA.GOV you will find that there's over 100 different professional licenses that are available (and apparently necessary). Everything from “Amateur mixed martial arts participant in combative sports” to “whitewater river outfitters.”

In Washington state they all need a professional license. Some of them seem obvious, like architects or bail bonds agency. Others I'm not so sure about like camping resort salesperson, or Hulk haulers. (this is a real thing). Did you know that in Washington state, you actually have to get a professional license to be a telephone solicitor? Personally, I think they should have to get a tattoo of a large L on their forehead.

Don't even get me started on timeshare salesperson.

