This is one of those categories where I don’t want to be #1.

I've never been much of a gambler. OK, maybe a little bit when I was younger and driving in Seattle. But here's the deal, those few times I have gambled, I didn't win. At this point in my life, if I go to a casino, I'll take out a $20 bill, sit down at a blackjack table and play until it's gone. I like playing blackjack, I'm not very good at it, but it's kind of fun. (Until the 20 bucks are gone.)

So, because people like to make lists of pretty much everything, we now have a list of the states that are home to America's biggest gamblers. (Yeah, that's right.)

According to. Legaluspokersites.com,

‘we examined several factors in order to rank the top 10 most gambling-enthused states in the US, such as the total gross revenue of each state’s casinos, the average percentage of their residents’ income spent on gambling, and the frequency of casino and gambling search terms for the local area in the last year. From there, we indexed all of our factors to give each state a score out of 100 – the higher the score, the more popular gambling is. So, without further ado, here are America’s top gambling states.’

So now we have a list of the top 10 most gambling enthused states in the United States and of course, naturally, the number one state is Nevada.

Honestly, I was surprised to see Washington state at #6. Just check the metrics. Spending per capita on gambling, $410.39. Percentage of average income spent, 56.72%. The number of casinos in the state, 34. Casino/gambling search volume. (I'm assuming that's online) 52,014. With a total index score of 23.02.

Now, if you want to put that into context, the number one state Nevada has a total index score of 94.93. (From that point, scores drop rapidly.)

It seems odd that Pennsylvania was number 2 on this list.

So, what does this say about Washingtonians? Not a lot really.

The next time I'm visiting casino. I'll take out my 20 bucks and play blackjack.

It takes me about 15 or 20 minutes to lose it all.

Which States Are Home to America's Biggest Gamblers? (legaluspokersites.com)

Poker Laws and Online Gambling in Washington State 2023 (legaluspokersites.com)



