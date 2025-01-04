You can’t fly in the United States without this starting in 2025

I haven't had the need or occasion to take an airplane flight anywhere in the United States for several years now. Not because I don't want to, just because it hasn't arisen, but now that I have one son in Arizona and also the desire to attend a couple of interesting technology conventions in Texas and San Diego, I might want to consider taking an airplane flight sometime this year?

The question is, do I have what I need to make it happen?

Starting later this year, (in May) you can't fly in the United States anymore, at least not on public air transport, without a U.S. government “Real ID”.

84591632 Fuse loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Come early May, you will need a REAL ID-compliant ID (which you may already have) to board a domestic flight. It will also be necessary if you are visiting certain federal facilities or entering a nuclear power plant," the service reported’

So, in Washington state, what does qualify as Real ID? Well, depending on when you renewed your driver's license it may be considered REAL ID. What do you need to look for?

When you renewed your driver's license for the last time, if you went for an enhanced driver's license or EDL, then you have the necessary documentation. If that driver's license is not an enhanced driver's license, then you're out of luck but you may have other documents that will qualify. If you have any of these, you will have no problems boarding a plane and traveling anywhere in the United States.

Flat woman driver license, id card vector illustration 4zevar loading...

U.S. Military ID

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

Permanent Resident Card (Green Card)

Federally recognized tribal-issued photo ID

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

Foreign Passport

blank card zimmytws loading...

If I plan on flying anywhere this year, it looks like I'm going to need to get an enhanced driver's license and in order to do that, I will need several documents to present at the DMV. When I'm ready to upgrade.

According to Dol.wa.gov/id,

‘You must be a citizen of the United States to apply for a Washington Enhanced driver license (EDL) or Enhanced ID card (EID). You will need to bring documentation of your U.S. citizenship with you. If possible, pick a document that has your current full legal name. If the document you bring does not have your current legal name, you will need to bring official documents that show any name changes. All documents must be original and cannot be a photocopy.’

There's a variety of documents that you can use for proof of citizenship. Valid U.S. passport or passport card Certified U.S. birth certificate issued by city, county, or state U.S. Certificate of Citizenship U.S. Certificate of Naturalization Consular Report of Birth Abroad issued by the U.S. Department of State

Well, based on this information I guess I need to get on the Internet and find out how to get a birth certificate because without that, in a few months I won't be flying anywhere.

Reminder: You'll Need Federal Government 'Real ID' if You Want to Fly in 2025

REAL ID | Washington State Department of Licensing



The Worst Things You Can Eat or Drink Before Flying If you’re flying to go see family or friends or just heading out on vacation, here are some things you definitely should NOT eat or drink right before hopping on a plane. And keep scrolling along for a couple of ideas of good food for you to eat before you take off. Gallery Credit: Bill Stage





Top Ten Things People Do That Are Annoying While Flying How many of these annoyances have you experienced while flying the skies of our state or on vacation? Business Insider says that these are the Top 10 things that will get you in trouble. Gallery Credit: JD Knight



