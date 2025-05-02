It has come to my attention after watching the Food Network that I have completely missed out on a food trend for breakfast and lunch or possibly even dinner from the South and that is called chicken and waffles. Chicken and waffles are a big deal down south, and it is penetrating our market with KFC.

According to msn.com,

‘For the first time in five years, KFC is reintroducing Chicken & Waffles to its nationwide menu. The popular entrée was introduced as a limited-time offer in November 2018. Not even a full year later, the company brought it back to appease fan demands in March 2019, and again, with a Nashville Hot Twist, eight months after that, in November 2019.’

It seems that there are as many different ways to make chicken and waffles as there are waffle houses in the United States. KFC's Chicken and Waffles starts of course, with their great fried chicken and then a Liege waffle. (That's the kind with little pearls of sugar in it), and of course if that's not sweet enough, you got to add some syrup.

KFC is going to be offering three variations on their version of chicken and waffles. One is a $7.00 tenders and Waffle box, or a $7.00 two pieces of chicken and waffle box, or you can feed yourself and a friend with the $25 chicken and waffle fan favorites box, which has some options of its own. You have the option of their four pieces of fried chicken, six chicken tenders or 12 KFC nuggets with four Liege waffles and Two individual fries with four syrups or dipping sauces.

By the way, if you're participating in “KFC Rewards” on their app, you can score double points when you order chicken and waffles. (Who doesn't want double points?)

