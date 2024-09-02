Beware, Killer Burgers are coming to WA. That’s a good thing.

Anytime, anywhere, I am always up for a good burger. We've got a few here in the Wenatchee Valley. I just found out that there is a fast-food burger place in Portland that is putting in multiple locations in Washington state.

According to Fox 13 seattle.com,

‘Killer Burger is set to expand its footprint in Washington state with six new locations in the South Puget Sound region, thanks to a new multi-unit agreement with Cascade Dining. The popular burger chain will open new stores in Tacoma, Puyallup, and Olympia over the next five years, according to a news release. ‘

OK, First off, I'm a little bummed that I'm going to have to go to Western Washington in order to try out a killer burger. (Come on, why not Eastern Washington?) I know, I know there's more potential for sales in Western Washington for fast food, but still really look around Here in Eastern Washington. We really can use a new good place to get a good burger. (Hamburger, that is.)

So exactly what is Killer Burgers claim to fame?

According to KillerBurger com,

‘At Killer Burger, we're focused on making perfect burgers every time. We're also in the business of sharing our proven business model with a select group of entrepreneurs who have a track record of success.’

A quick look at the menu tells the story.

Like the Jose Mendoza. “bacon, roasted green chilies, Monterey Jack house sauce, grilled onions, Pickles.”

peanut butter pickle bacon. “Bacon, peanut butter sauce, house sauce, Mayo, grilled onion, Pickles.”

The classic.. “Bacon, American cheese, Lettuce, tomato, house sauce, grilled onion, pickle.”

this next one would be my favorite.

The Meathead. “Bacon, double patties, double Cheddar cheese, grilled onions. How sauce? Ketchup.

Yes they have lots more choices, like the fun guy, the Motley Q, The Purist, And don't even get me started on the chicken. Look out.

I think I like this place. I may have to make a trip after all.

