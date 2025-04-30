So how do you feel about how Washington state is doing? Your opinions might be reflected by where you live. A recent study indicates that there's a big divide between Eastern Washington and King County. Now you might say “duh, Tell me something new”. But the data is interesting to look at.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Folks in King County are a lot less happy with the way things are going in Washington now than they were last year, a new survey shows. Eastern Washington residents, on the other hand, are feeling better than they were about the direction in which the state is heading.’

The Portland based company DHM Research put together an online survey of 500 residents between April 16th and April 20th with the goal of figuring out the “overall mood and outlook” of those surveyed.

One of the questions asked was if “Washington was headed in the right direction or on the wrong track”. King County residents were not optimistic with 35 percent happy with the direction of Washington state. Last year, that number was 54 percent.

In Eastern Washington, the inverse is true. 52 percent feel Washington state is on the right track. Last year that number was 31 percent.

The survey doesn't really go into the cause of these shifts of opinion, but it should be noted that King County is predominantly liberal, and Eastern Washington is predominantly conservative.

I think it would be more interesting to see the survey do all of Western Washington and not just King County. Let's see what that data tells us.

Survey shows sharp geographic divide in how WA residents see the state | The Seattle Times



