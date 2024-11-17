Kraft Heinz pulls Lunchables from school menus.

School lunches. I barely remember what school lunches were like when I was in school. I remember the Sloppy Joe’s (Very sloppy) and for some reason I remember liking the pizza, although it had no resemblance to what we think of as pizza today.

I am so totally out of tune with what's happening in school lunches now, that I had no idea that “Lunchables” were on the menu. (For a very short time.)

YouTube video YouTube video loading...

You see back in 2023 the National School Lunch Program Added a very special version of Lunchables to the menu. Craft Heinz says that they specially crafted it to be lower in sodium and higher in protein. This year, Kraft Heinz has removed it from the menu.

According to USATODAY.com,

‘Students may not spot the iconic childhood lunch kit, Lunchables, at school anymore after it was pulled from the National School Lunch Program, NSLP, after demand did not meet its target, according to its owner, Kraft Heinz.’

Kraft Heinz removed the product from the menu on Monday (11/11/24) due to lack of demand over the year that it had been made available.

YouTube video YouTube video loading...

Lunchables have been available for years at your local grocery store, but they don't resemble the ones that were available through the National School Lunch Program.

Only two varieties were available at school. The extra cheesy pizza meal, and the Turkey and cheddar Cracker Stackers. Over the course of the year lunchables at schools only comprised 1% of the total Lunchable Sales. Kraft Heinz decided there was Negligible profit, so they decided to pull the product from schools.

I have an idea.

Why don't we see if we can get IKEA's Swedish meatballs as part of the National School lunch program?

I would have loved that.

