Labor Day weekend traffic in WA. Here’s your 411 for the passes

Traveling from Eastern Washington to Western Washington and back has always been a little problematic. For the most part we use either I-90 going over Snoqualmie Pass or we use Highway 2 going over Stevens Pass. Although there are a few of us. If we're planning on going South on I-5 into Oregon, we might consider going to Yakima, then across, down to Goldendale and then follow the Columbia River into Portland, OR.

Traveling on a Labor Day weekend?

But if you're going to travel this weekend, you need to be aware of what the traffic situations are going to be and when the best time is to travel on the road.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘All your plans to make the most of Labor Day weekend await, but you’ll have to wait behind a near inescapable sea of red brake lights first.

That is, unless you leave at the right time.

Luckily, the Washington State Department of Transportation has released its travel times forecast, so here are the times when traffic will be the worst if you are heading out from Seattle and returning later in the weekend.’

The Washington State Department of Transportation says the best time to travel I-90 going Eastbound is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, (Leaving a little early never hurts).

Oddly enough coming back is more difficult and you'll find I-90 more congested on Monday, especially between 9:00 AM and 7:00 PM. If you can swing it Tuesday would be a better travel day but plan your time of departure. You don't want to compete with commuters going to and from work.

What about Stevens Pass.

Using Hwy. 2 going over Stevens Pass, if you're eastbound, it should be actually a little bit better, but keep in mind driving over Stevens Pass on Hwy. 2 is always a bumpier ride. The worst congestion will be Friday from noon to 6:00 PM.

On your return drive on Monday, you'll find most congestion between 10 AM. and 5 PM. If you're traveling during the midday, you'll have less competition again with fewer commuters.

One other thing to keep in mind, according to AAA, Seattle winds up being the top travel destination in the entire United States.

Happily, most highway construction is going to be paused during the long weekend starting on Friday, so at least you won't have to fight that.

If you're driving over the Labor Day weekend, just remember, drive safe, be conscious of the wildfire situation here in Eastern Washington. Don't be throwing any cigarette butts out your window or anything stupid like that.

I'm sorry, did I say stupid? I didn't mean that. Let's try Unwise.



13 Things To Know After Labor Day After Labor Day. Now what? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts



