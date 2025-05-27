This coming Friday and Saturday. That's May 30th and 31st is a very special weekend for classic cars and hot rods. It's called the Cruisin Chelan Car show in Chelan, WA. A Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce event hosted by Miller’s Lake Chelan Auto Museum.

According to lakechelan.com,

‘Join us for a weekend filled with classic cars and family-friendly activities in the heart of Lake Chelan. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, a proud participant, or just here to enjoy the show, Cruizin Chelan is the perfect way to kick off the summer season.’

If you want to show your car, you still have an opportunity. Just click the link below to register your car for the Cruizin Chelan car show.

The "cruise" part of the event takes place on Friday, car owners meet at the 12 Tribes Casino in Manson at 3pm and then at 4:15pm, they cruise along the north shore to Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum for the registration reception from 4-7pm. (This is a 21+ event.)

Registrants can enjoy a BBQ meal and drinks by donation, music, and during that time you can check out the museum and see all the unbelievable cars and automobilia that they have to show.

The Big Show 'N' Shine, taking place on Saturday from 9am-4pm, is where you get to see what they're calling a “car museum on wheels” all along Woodin Avenue and Emerson St., flowing into Riverwalk Park with live music and a beer garden from 11-3:30 , you will find vendors, food trucks, family activities, and more.

Registrants are competing for over 25 awards, with everyone aiming for the coveted "Best In Show".

New registrations for vehicles will be accepted up to 12pm, Saturday May 31st.

Cars will be judged by decade, and judges will be paying attention to body, interior, engine, Wheels and tires, Lights, glass and trim.

All proceeds from the event will go to fund scholarships for local high school students.

A special thank you to Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce for providing our photos and information.

