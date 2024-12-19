Natural gas, or no natural gas. Washington courts will decide.

Sometimes you just can't please anybody. Climate change and our response to climate change has turned into a political football over the last several years, and now it's dropped into the initiative process with Initiative 2066.

According to axios.com,

‘Competing lawsuits have been filed over Initiative 2066, which Washington voters approved last month to ban state and local governments from discouraging the use of natural gas. The outcome of the lawsuits will decide the future of the state's new energy-efficient building codes, along with other government policies that encourage the use of electric heat pumps over gas furnaces as a way to curb emissions and fight climate change.’

Air conditioning units outside an apartment complex Maudib loading...

So yes, now it's up to the courts to decide, and then be appealed. I know I'm dodging the issue here, but I really don't care what you want. If you want to burn natural gas in your home and cook with it, fine, go ahead. If you want to use electricity in your home, fine, do what you want. It seems to me that if you live in Chelan or Douglas counties, you're going to go with electricity. I mean, really, how much does it cost to heat your home with natural gas in Chelan and Douglas counties.

I will admit that I do like cooking with gas. It's easier and quicker to get the right temperatures. But I haven't cooked with gas in decades so what do I know?

Stove. Cook stove. Modern kitchen stove with blue flames burning MarianVejcik loading...

Ultimately, it depends on where you live. Whether or not you're going to want natural gas in your home it's all about what is most affordable in this day and age. Where I live, it's electricity.

Dueling lawsuits filed over natural gas ballot measure in Washington, I-2066 - Axios Seattle

Washington natural gas ballot measure to face legal challenge - Axios Seattle

2066 Complaint | DocumentCloud

SBCC-Complaint-2066-final-with-attachments.pdf

