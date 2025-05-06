In a past life, I could be considered a junk food king. Chips, dips. Pastries. Look, if it was empty calories, I was all over it. Which is demonstrated in my shape today. (not good) I still get the occasional bag of potato chips. But very seldom. My 1 guilty pleasure, Fritos scoops and Fritos bean dip. (I know it's got to be bad for me.) I do it about once every couple of months. (It's what's for dinner.)

For the past few years, I've been studiously avoiding potato chips. Because of the salt and the fat content, but I've run across something that I may have to try anyway.

According to msn.com,

‘A new flavor of Lay's potato chips is flying off store shelves, but it's only available for a short period of time.

The flavor is symbolic of Lay's attempts to add some international flavors to its lineup. According to All Recipes, the new flavor is Lay's Thai-Style Red Curry.’

I find this very attractive because I really love Curry. I would be willing to try this, once.

The word is out that this particular potato chip flavor is only available at Kroger, Pick and Save, and Fred Meyer among a few others. So, good news, I should be able to find it at Fred Meyer. With a flavor like Thai style red Curry, I would think there's no dip involved. I mean, you want to get all that powder and seasoning on your fingers and just shove it in your chip hole.

The claim from lays is that this flavor will “Honor the bold, savory flavors of Thailand.” I can't speak to that, (at least not yet), but I'm curious.

This is not the first time that Lays has rolled out flavors that honor some international food traditions. But this is one of the few that has caught my attention and made me want to try it.

I guess I'm on my way to Fred Meyer to see if they're in stock.

