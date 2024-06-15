Leo Millers Lake Chelan Auto Museum opens June 20th.

So, I am all excited about Leo Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum because it is opening July 20th. Just a little bit later than they normally would because they were finishing up a fifth building the last time I talked to him.

The museum is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from June 20th through September 30th admission is by donation. (please donate)

He always worked hard all his life. He's had a certain measure of success and He's made Lake Chelan his home. He made the decision after semi-retirement. To invest his good fortune into his passion, automobiles and motorcycles. He started his collection years ago with what was then his dream car, a 1955 Pontiac Chieftain.

Even now, at the age of 89, he's still collecting, going to auto auctions. (Mecum Auctions) I gave Leo a call and asked him if it was possible for me to come up and take a look at his collection before they opened for the season, and he gave me the opportunity to tour the facility and take photos.

even now after three years people don't realize that Leo Miller's Lake Chelan Auto Museum is even here.

You can find Leo Miller's Lake Chelan. Auto Museum at 20 Blue Water Lane in Chelan, WA.

I thought it would be fun to just show you many of the photographs that I took when I went to visit Leo.

