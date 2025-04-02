Little Caesars fires the next shot in the Pizza crust wars

I really like pizza. As I grow older, pizza doesn't like me that much. But occasionally I'll get a craving, and I have to have some pizza. I have several “goto's” When it comes to pizza. Papa Murphy's has been my top choice for years now. I also like Pizza Hut; I go for that thin crust. I've done Dominoes from time to time, yes, thin crust, and I have even had Little Caesars from time to time. 

In the latest battle of the pizza giants. The new thing is crust. Stuffed crust, thin crust, thick crust, Chicago style, and now the latest shot has been fired in the pizza crust wars by Little Caesars, Pretzel crust. 

According to msn.com,
Beginning March 31, Little Caesars lovers can get their pizza built on pretzel crust for a limited time. The pizza—available from 4-8pm daily from April 7 to June 22—doesn’t have traditional pizza toppings like red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Rather, the buttery-flavored, soft pretzel crust is topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese sauce and well as mozzarella and Muenster cheese and finished with a sprinkle of even more Cheddar cheese.’ 

In the description they basically described this as a pizza shaped soft pretzel with cheese and a creamy dipping sauce.  

Little Caesars is now offering a new wrinkle on their pretzel crust. It is now a stuffed pretzel crust. There's another new twist you can have the cheese sauce on the pizza replaced by marinara, which would be more to my taste. 

What is coming next in the pizza crust wars?
