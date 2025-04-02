Little Caesars fires the next shot in the Pizza crust wars

I really like pizza. As I grow older, pizza doesn't like me that much. But occasionally I'll get a craving, and I have to have some pizza. I have several “goto's” When it comes to pizza. Papa Murphy's has been my top choice for years now. I also like Pizza Hut; I go for that thin crust. I've done Dominoes from time to time, yes, thin crust, and I have even had Little Caesars from time to time.

In the latest battle of the pizza giants. The new thing is crust. Stuffed crust, thin crust, thick crust, Chicago style, and now the latest shot has been fired in the pizza crust wars by Little Caesars, Pretzel crust.

littleceasers.com littleceasers.com loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Beginning March 31, Little Caesars lovers can get their pizza built on pretzel crust for a limited time. The pizza—available from 4-8pm daily from April 7 to June 22—doesn’t have traditional pizza toppings like red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Rather, the buttery-flavored, soft pretzel crust is topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese sauce and well as mozzarella and Muenster cheese and finished with a sprinkle of even more Cheddar cheese.’

littleceasers.com littleceasers.com loading...

In the description they basically described this as a pizza shaped soft pretzel with cheese and a creamy dipping sauce.

Little Caesars is now offering a new wrinkle on their pretzel crust. It is now a stuffed pretzel crust. There's another new twist you can have the cheese sauce on the pizza replaced by marinara, which would be more to my taste.

littleceasers.com littleceasers.com loading...

What is coming next in the pizza crust wars?

Little Caesars Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Pizza

Homemade Soft Pretzels Recipe

Little Caesars Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Pizza



America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews





10 Pizza Toppings That'll Make You Gag You can put pretty much anything on a pizza, but that doesn't mean you should. Here are some of the weirdest pizza toppings you can try. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster



