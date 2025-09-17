If you have attended an indoor concert or stage production in the Seattle area in the last few years, you have probably attended a Seattle Theatre Group event.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘This year, it will present over 700 shows across its stages, from pop music to Broadway musicals and seemingly everything in between. In recent years, it’s earned more revenue than Seattle Opera, Seattle Symphony and Pacific Northwest Ballet combined.’

Seattle Theater Group (or STG) owns the Paramount Theater, The Neptune Theater, and the Moore Theater. Also, in the last 15 months they've taken over management of the 5th Ave. Theater, Kerry Hall, and opened a concert venue at Remlinger Farms.

Seattle Theater Group seems to be working hard to create a balance between shows with commercial appeal and shows with a community Appeal, helping to support local artists and local productions.

The history of the Seattle Theatre group goes back to the 1990s when the Paramount Theatre was in danger of demolition. Philanthropist Ida Cole stepped up and purchased the Paramount Theater in 1994. Then created a nonprofit organization (The Seattle Landmark Association) to manage the theater. Later that year the nonprofit. Leased the Moore Theater in Seattle.

In 1999 they changed their name and became The Seattle Theatre Group.

STG has partnerships with some high-powered organizations like Broadway Across America and Live Nation to host high ticket events that have boosted Seattle Theater Group's earnings from 44.7 million in 2017 to nearly 92 million in 2018.

The Seattle Theatre Group then takes those profits and plows them back into local arts and local theater.

This year STG will partner with 100 community arts organizations and programs estimating that they will serve around 50,000 people through these community programs.

