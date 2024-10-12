According to NASA, the moon is partially made of, “goo.”

Remember when we used to joke about how back in the 1800’s old timers thought the moon was made of green cheese? Well, of course that's silly. For some reason I always thought the Moon was just a big rock. I never thought of it having any kind of strata.

Apparently, that is not the case.

According to Yahoo.com,

‘A recent study from scientists at NASA and the University of Arizona found that a layer of low-viscosity goo sits between the Moon's rugged mantle and its metal core. This goo is rising and falling beneath the lunar surface — not unlike, say, ocean tides — which they concluded is likely caused by the gravitational push and pull of the Sun and Earth.’

Now scientists are saying that just as the moon will affect tides on Earth's oceans. Gravity is affecting some sort of viscous material underneath the moon's crust to have tides as well.

Over the decades there's been lots of speculation as to what the moon's crust actually contains and what might be under it, and now we have a little bit of understanding (Not a lot.) of what might be there. Some scientists hypothesize that the material underneath the crust that's moving is comprised of magnesium-iron silicate mineral and pyroxene (whatever that is, I didn't do well in geology.)

To my way of thinking, this minor revelation is just one more reason why we need to establish a base on the moon, and sooner rather than later.

Can that actually be done?

Do we have the will and the money to make it happen?

I sincerely hope so.

