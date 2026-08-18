Lumen Field Swaps Grass For Turf As Seahawks Season Nears

For a very brief time, Seattle Stadium. (Lumen Field) was grass for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But now that football season is coming around, it looks like it's going back to artificial Fieldturf.

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It doesn't matter whether it's Soccer or football, the pro players would much rather play on grass than artificial Fieldturf, however the problem is that Seattle weather may not allow for it.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘But Seattle’s unique circumstance — the city’s weather and Lumen Field’s high usage — create a perfect storm that would make a grass field difficult to maintain, possibly a factor in the decision to have artificial turf at the stadium.

Lumen Field is the full-time home of more teams than any other NFL stadium — the National Football League’s Seahawks, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Reign and Major League Soccer’s Sounders.’

Here are the facts.

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Between August 14th and the end of 2026, Lumen Field is hosting more events than any other NFL football stadium. Over 29 events total in that time span. That's a lot of events and there would be terrific wear and tear on natural grass.

Now you take Seattle weather, combine that with Pro Football and all the other events occurring and that is just not considered prime growing conditions for natural grass

Michael Neff, professor of crop biotechnology at Washington State University’s Department of Crop and Soil Sciences says, “Grass needs light and warm weather, as well as water to be able to recover, and if you’re doing the damage in the winter, when the grass is dormant at night, and in the rain, and it’s real grass, all you’re going to end up with is a muddy field,”

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Could things change?

There is always a small chance that the new Seahawks ownership would opt to go with natural grass. Certainly, the players would be thrilled. Some studies indicate that Pro Football, playing on grass fields, actually lowers certain types of injuries. Concerning Lumen Field, the new Seahawks owner said this in an x post regarding switching to a grass field. “I’d defer to people at the @seahawks who know better than me. The team that got us the Super Bowl”

Maybe I'm a pessimist, but it seems to me that if it's more difficult to maintain a grass field and more expensive to install a grass field properly so that it will last, management is going to go with what's less expensive.

No matter what decisions are made. Nothing will change for this season.

Go Hawks!

