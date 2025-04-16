So, if you're like me, you may not have noticed it, but if you're like my buddy John down the hallway, soccer has become a big thing in Seattle. During the pro soccer season John will sometimes take a few days off so he can travel to Seattle with his kids and watch the Seattle Sounders play.

San Diego FC v Seattle Sounders FC Getty Images loading...

You may know that it's been announced that several of the World Cup soccer games would be coming to Seattle to play at Lumen Field. John and all of his buddies were really excited. The problem now is that the World Cup needs money, about $20 million worth.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle's World Cup organizing committee is seeking $19.4 million from Washington's Legislature to help cover the stadium improvements, April Putney, the committee's chief strategy officer, told Axios.

The money would support upgrades to Lumen's playing field, security perimeter, and broadcast infrastructure, among other things’

Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles Football Club Getty Images loading...

Considering the problems in the Washington state budget right now, (a multibillion-dollar shortfall over the next four years.) $20 million for stadium and infrastructure improvements for the World Cup organization is a big ask. The capital budget that the Senate passed just a month ago is only budgeting $12 million for the stadium and the House capital budget is only allocating $4 million for the stadium, a serious shortfall from what the World Cup wants.

England v Latvia - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026 Getty Images loading...

So, what's going to happen? Is the World Cup going to give us a break? I don't know all of the Little Ins and outs of how the World Cup operates, but it's been my impression that the World Cup loves to spend money, especially when it's other people's money.

Will we have World Cup soccer next year? I hope so, not for me, but for my buddy John and all his friends that love the game.

Washington lawmakers split on Seattle World Cup funding - Axios Seattle

Seattle will host 6 World Cup matches in 2026 - Axios Seattle



Your Taste Buds Will Hit a Home Run with These 17 New Food Items at Yankee Stadium Gone are the days when you went to the ballpark for a hot dog and beer. Yankee Stadium has added 17 mouthwatering new items to their menu down in the Bronx for the 2025 season.





16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening



