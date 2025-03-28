66 Macy’s stores closing. Three in Washington state

I grew up in the Seattle area. I actually lived in Burien, which I guess is a city, although I've always thought of it as a suburb of Seattle. I remember making the occasional trip with my mom into the city to visit Fredericks & Nelson or the Bon Marche. We would also pop into the big Sears store near downtown Seattle.

These stores were huge, floor after floor, riding the escalators was always fun and if I was really lucky, mom might stop at the Bon Marche Bakery and grab something to bring home.

In those days, Macy's was strictly New York, I remember watching the parades on TV. But now there is number Macy's out here in the Northwest. Of course, now we have a Macy's right here in Wenatchee. It's a lovely store anchoring at one end of the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee.

Over the last several years, times have been hard for many large retail store chains, and Macy's is not immune.

According to MSN.com,

‘A full list of the Macy's stores that are set to close has been released with another of their iconic branches to be shut. The Sunrise Mall store in Massapequa on Long Island is scheduled to shut down permanently on April 11 after having served its loyal customers for fifty years.‘

In total, Macy's is looking at 66 closures across the United States, and three of those closures are in Washington state. The good news for us here in Wenatchee is that we will retain our Macy's store in the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. (at least for now)

The three stores closing in Washington state.

Puyallup: South Hill Mall, 3500 S Meridian.

Redmond: Furniture, 15340 NE 24th Street.

Silverdale: Kitsap Mall, 10315 Silverdale Way NW.





Full list of 66 Macy's stores set to close with clearance sales of up to 90 per cent off



