Egg McMuffin Day is this Sunday in Wenatchee
As we get older, we observe more and more anniversaries. Your wedding anniversary. (Your divorce anniversary.) Children's birthdays. The day you bought your first house. The day you got your first car. And for one of the largest fast food retailers in the country. The day you served your first Egg McMuffin.
That's right, the 50th anniversary of the McDonald's Egg McMuffin is coming this Sunday, and McDonald's will be celebrating. (and not just in Wenatchee)
According to msn.com,
‘In honor of egg, cheese and Canadian Bacon all sandwiched between a toasted English muffin, the fast food chain is hosting several specials throughout the month of March.’
50 years ago, when the Egg McMuffin was introduced to the McDonald's faithful, it sold for $0.63. Just let that simmer in the back of your mind for a minute. The McDonald's menu I just checked online said that the Egg McMuffin is currently selling for $3.63.
So just how is McDonald's celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin? For the month of March, you can get buy one get one free sausage McMuffin.
If you live in New York, you can get Krispy Kreme doughnuts. I think they need to come out with a Krispy Kreme McMuffin. I would try that thing once and that would be it. At that point, I'd have to get an appointment with my cardiologist.
I am on a much stricter diet these days, but Friday. It's my cheat day and that's when I swing by Mickey D's. For breakfast. Over these last 50 years I have certainly had my share of McMuffins (all 310 calories of it.) and also the sausage egg biscuit and a few bagel sandwiches as well.
Join with me and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the McDonald's Egg McMuffin this Sunday.
