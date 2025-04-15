Here it is, the fastest vacuum cleaner in the world

I like things that are fast, and I like to go fast too. When I was a kid, I used to ride my bicycle as fast as I could go. When I got my driver's license, you guessed it, fast. I was lucky not to get any tickets or kill myself for that matter. When I got older, I got a motorcycle. You guessed it, go fast. That was about the time I lost my driver's license and learned my lesson.

But I still like things that go fast whether it's a jet car on the salt flats, a car at the Indianapolis 500, a Formula One car pretty much anywhere, or endurance sports car racing around the world. If it goes fast, I want to know more.

A few years back, along came a vehicle called the McMurtry Spurling.

According to McMurtry.com,

‘We design, engineer and build hypercars that push the limits of downforce technology to deliver unrivalled driving performance.

Solely focused on the driving experience, our cars are redefining what is possible, challenging conventions, breaking records and yet are easy to drive.

By its very nature, what we do is re-shaping how hypercars look, sound and feel. We are McMurtry Automotive and this is our story.’

What exactly are they doing?

First off, it looks like a tiny Batmobile. It's an electric rear wheel drive, Single seater, that has an active ground effect downforce system. The car is handmade, made from carbon fiber Composites. (Yes, it's expensive) But oh can it go.

It has a top speed of 185 miles an hour, which for a hyper car is not that fast. There are other hyper cars that are faster (in a straight line.) But when it comes to cornering It is incredible. The active ground effect system actually sucks it into the tarmac. There is so much downforce that you could actually drive it upside down.

This car has broken lap speed records across the world, but the one that really spoke to me was when it was tested for Top Gear and by the time they were done it had driven faster than any other car on the Top Gear test track. A full 3 seconds per lap faster. Every time I watch the video I can't believe my eyes.

Now for the reality check.

Currently this car is not street legal, although they're working on one that will be. I'm not sure it's very practical just because to drive it on US roads it would suck up all the dirt and crap that's on the road and blow it out the back of the car into the car that's behind it. (That's no way to make friends.)

The price is 895,000 to British pounds approximately $1,112,949.50 at today's current exchange rates. So yes, it's a $1,000,000+ car, way out of my range.

That doesn't mean I don't want to ride in it.

