Father's Day is coming up. What do you get Dad for Father's Day? Please, whatever you do, don't get him a tie he's already got too many. He doesn't need socks or a sweater.

Childrens hands holding gift, present with tag Happy fathers day Julia_Sudnitskaya loading...

Over the last couple of years, one of my kids has given me a gift certificate for Gateway Cinema. I love to go to the movies, so that was very thoughtful. On the other hand, that same child also one year gave me a beard grooming kit. (complete with beard oil) Not such a big hit with me, but I still love him.

I believe in this philosophy. When you really want to say I love you, say it with meat. (OK, if he's a vegetarian, that might be problematic.) To me, meat says it all. “You care enough about me to feed me.” There are lots of places where you can get meat to send to your dad for Father's Day Omaha Steaks being one, but I want to focus on a very different company. Manlymanco.com. The Manly Man Company has a broad selection of very creative ways to give meat to Dad. It can be fun, creative, and a little goofy. (I'm all about goofy) Check this stuff out.

manlymanco.com manlymanco.com loading...

manlymanco.com manlymanco.com loading...

manlymanco.com manlymanco.com loading...

If you give me meat, it'll make me happy as well, I am a meat eater. But all you really have to do is give me a gift certificate for Owens Meats in Cle Elum. Sometimes I joke that Owens Meats is the “happiest place on earth”. (Sorry, Disneyland.) their company slogan is “the candy store for the carnivore”.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Kids, if you want to make me happy for Father's Day, yes, you can get me a gift certificate for Gateway Cinema. You can give me a gift card for Owens Meats in Cle Elum. Or both please.

Love Meats Legacy: Manly Man Co. Celebrates Father's Day with Unique Meat-Based Gifts (prnewswire.com)

The Manly Man Company®: Manly Gifts to Win Any Occasion

Owens Meats - Cle Elum WA



5 Most Expensive Steaks Served in Dallas, Texas If you're looking for a delicious and juicy steak and don't care about the price tag, here is a list of the most expensive steaks in Dallas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins



