Using a weight loss drug? Here is what you need to know.

Full disclosure. I'm overweight. OK, let's get real, I'm fat. I've been that way for years and honestly, part of the reason is because I don't have a lot of impulse control. I like to eat. Obviously, I like it too much.

At one point I was actually considering bariatric surgery. (Something called a gastric sleeve.) After several conversations with my local doctor, we made the decision to try out a GLP 1 Drug Ozempic. At the time, this drug was actually covered under my insurance. Even though it was still unbelievably expensive, I thought it was worth the price if I could get my weight down.

Yes, it actually did work. I dropped about 25 lbs. Was starting to lose a little more when my insurance company said Nope, we're not going to cover that anymore. At that point it was so expensive I could not justify spending the money. I did gain about 2/3 of that weight back.

Now, several companies have come up with their own variations on the GLP 1 drug, and with a little research, we found out that my insurance company would cover Mounjaro. (Still expensive, not nearly as bad as Ozempic.)

So yes, now I'm taking Mounjaro And it's working. Through advice from my doctor, we started with a small dose. After a month we kicked it up. And after another month, we kicked it up again and now I'm down about. 35 lbs.

So, this is a great story so far, but one thing that you have to keep in mind is that there are rules about taking these drugs and things you need to do in your life in order to keep yourself healthy.

According to studyfinds.org,

‘doctors, including weight loss specialists, stress that people using these medications need to closely adhere to the drug’s clear guidelines if they want to see successful results.’

Probably the biggest warning on using these drugs is to make sure you get them from a reputable source. The biggest caution is do not order these drugs over the Internet. Bypassing the advice of your physician you might wind up getting some compound that is not the proper formulation. It could in fact be a counterfeit drug that doesn't do any good at all and could harm you.

Stay on your dosing schedule. Don't skip taking doses expecting it to just stretch out the effects of the drug. It doesn't work that way.

Make sure you get plenty of protein in your diet. (and fiber too) Having protein in your diet is critical to weight loss and helps reduce loss of lean body mass.

And speaking of lean body mass, get some exercise. You must get your activity level up. If you don't, you will lose lean body mass along with fat, and that's not good for your goal.

If you're at your wits end and can't lose the weight, think about a GLP 1 drug. But before you do anything else, talk to your physician. Get good advice. Get a second opinion if you're not sure.

It's your body. Take care of it.

Avoid These Common Mistakes When Using Weight Loss Drugs (studyfinds.org)

Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro all battle obesity -- But which one reigns supreme? (studyfinds.org)

Safety and Risk Assessment of No-Prescription Online Semaglutide Purchases | Nutrition, Obesity, Exercise | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network







