Win The Mega Millions jackpot in WA state, you won’t do this.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $1.15 billion. Now, if by some strange chance you were to win this jackpot, Uncle Sam will take his share. But there are 8 states in this United States that won't charge additional taxes.

According to msn.com,

‘State taxes on lottery winnings in the U.S. generally range from 3% to 6%, with New York imposing the highest rate at 10.9%. However, eight states don’t tax lottery winnings at all:

California

Florida

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming’

That's right, if you live in any of these eight states, including our beautiful state of Washington, you, if you win, would get to dodge an additional 3 to 6 percent tax. By the way, New York State has the highest tax for winnings at 10.9 percent.

I'm not a big math Wiz, but if I use somebody else's work. (Thank you msn.com), you're looking at a cash savings of approximately $75 million. If you took your winnings in the 30-year annuity, it would pay out to approximately $725,754,360. That's not bad. I'm almost tempted to play. (Almost.) I'm not going to say that I don't like gambling. I've been known to go to a blackjack table and get $20 in chips and play for half hour to 45 minutes if I'm lucky, and when the money’s gone, it's gone.

In the household I grew up in, we didn't gamble, we didn't do scratch tickets, we didn't do Lotto, we barely played cards for recreation at home. I grew up in a house full of pragmatists. For the most part, I think that was a good thing. Sometimes I Wish that I could look up into the sky and wish on a star and say please help me win that Mega Millions jackpot. But honestly, I know that's not going to work. (At least not for me.)

Does that make me a pessimist? I don't think so. I think it makes me a realist.

And by the way, if you win that Mega Millions jackpot?

I hope you're living in Washington Then you can save a few bucks.

