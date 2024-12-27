Win The Mega Millions jackpot in WA state, you won’t do this.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $1.15 billion. Now, if by some strange chance you were to win this jackpot, Uncle Sam will take his share. But there are 8 states in this United States that won't charge additional taxes.
According to msn.com,
‘State taxes on lottery winnings in the U.S. generally range from 3% to 6%, with New York imposing the highest rate at 10.9%. However, eight states don’t tax lottery winnings at all:
- California
- Florida
- New Hampshire
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Washington
- Wyoming’
That's right, if you live in any of these eight states, including our beautiful state of Washington, you, if you win, would get to dodge an additional 3 to 6 percent tax. By the way, New York State has the highest tax for winnings at 10.9 percent.
I'm not a big math Wiz, but if I use somebody else's work. (Thank you msn.com), you're looking at a cash savings of approximately $75 million. If you took your winnings in the 30-year annuity, it would pay out to approximately $725,754,360. That's not bad. I'm almost tempted to play. (Almost.) I'm not going to say that I don't like gambling. I've been known to go to a blackjack table and get $20 in chips and play for half hour to 45 minutes if I'm lucky, and when the money’s gone, it's gone.
In the household I grew up in, we didn't gamble, we didn't do scratch tickets, we didn't do Lotto, we barely played cards for recreation at home. I grew up in a house full of pragmatists. For the most part, I think that was a good thing. Sometimes I Wish that I could look up into the sky and wish on a star and say please help me win that Mega Millions jackpot. But honestly, I know that's not going to work. (At least not for me.)
Does that make me a pessimist? I don't think so. I think it makes me a realist.
And by the way, if you win that Mega Millions jackpot?
I hope you're living in Washington Then you can save a few bucks.
