Look to the night sky. Meteor showers are here.

When I was growing up, we lived in a house near Burien, WA. with a pretty big backyard. Sometimes in the summertime we would bust out our sleeping bags and just layout in the backyard and camp out. We would lay down and look up at the sky and watch for shooting stars.

You may have already seen some shooting stars overnight last night and more are coming tonight (Tuesday night 7/30.) and tomorrow night. They should be visible from where we are as long as there's no cloud cover. (None expected. In Eastern Washington.)

according to cnn.com,

‘The Southern Delta Aquariids will be most active Monday night through early Tuesday and could ring in a viewing of up to 25 meteors per hour depending on your location, according to the American Meteor Society. And on Tuesday night, the minor shower Alpha Capricornids — known for its bright fireballs — could also bring five meteors per hour to the celestial party.’

The meteor showers extend into Wednesday night and if you really want to see them, well, you need to get away from areas of light pollution. Meteors will be more easily visible as the moon is waning. (Again, less light.) You will need to give your eyes a little time to adjust to the dark and then just look up.

For more information on meteor showers, fireballs and the NASA Daily Moon Guide. Check out the links below.

Two meteor showers are set to peak this week. Here’s how to see them | CNN

Fireballs (nasa.gov)

Daily Moon Guide | Observe – Moon: NASA Science



