Mort is back at the Radio Ranch For the remainder of October

It was several years ago that I was wandering through Costco in mid-September which is the time that Costco usually brings out their Halloween merchandise and as I'm roaming the aisles as I usually do on an early Sunday morning, I spied a skeleton in a box and I thought to myself, “I think I need that”.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

(Of course, this is what Costco hopes you'll say to yourself)

That was when Mort was born. A 5-foot-tall plastic skeleton that eventually wound up at the Radio Ranch. I brought him to work one morning and posed him sitting in the reception area. Everybody thought that was pretty funny.

I get to work pretty early in the morning and nobody else is there, which is a perfect time for me to move Mort to another location.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Now here's the great thing.

After doing this for a while other people in the building got into the spirit of the whole thing and started moving Mort as well. It got to the point where I would show up in the morning wondering where Mort might end up. Some coworkers were more creative than others, and some were downright diabolical.

The scream in the bathroom.

I did not do this myself, but I remember hearing about it. One day in the middle part of the day, I heard a blood curdling scream wailing down the hallway. I believe it was a female co-worker. I found out later that somebody had taken Mort and moved him into the bathroom.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Typically, in that bathroom when people are done, they turn the lights off and leave. So, when the next person came in to use the bathroom, they opened the door, they turned the lights on, turn around and there's Mort sitting on the commode.

(Then wackiness ensued)

Happily, the HR department did not get involved.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Like I said over the years, Mort has been moved not just by me, but by other coworkers, and I like to think that it has turned into a team building exercise.

(Yeah, that's the ticket)

Who in the building is most creative when it comes time to move and pose Mort?

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Everyone needs a Mort .

Over the years, Mort has been moved and posed so much that he finally broke (his head popped off). And now we have Mort 2.0 (This time from Home Depot), which is why, when I'm feeling extra creative, I have the ability to put batteries in his noggin so that his eyes will light up. That is especially creepy, but he really goes through batteries fast.

And in the last couple of years, Mort has been joined by a Big Brother. We just call it The Big Giant Head. (Apologies to 3rd-Rock from the Sun.)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I believe that every office should have their own version of Mort, if for no other reason than to keep things light and encourage people to bring Candy for Halloween to the office.

Here's hoping you have a good and safe Halloween with you, your children, and grandchildren.

Be safe while you're trick or treating.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer