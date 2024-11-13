Could moons of Uranus support life? Some scientists say yes.

When the Voyager 2 spacecraft went zipping by the planet Uranus 40 years ago, apparently it was on a “bad day”. There was a very powerful solar storm going on at the time, and now scientists are looking at that old data saying that maybe we got it wrong about Uranus. I know what you're thinking. It's funnier when you read it out loud but get over it, because we're actually talking real science here.

After looking at the Voyager 2 data scientists originally thought that the five largest moons of Uranus were dead, sterile rocks orbiting around that planet. Now their thinking has changed. They think that if the planet had a normal magnetic field instead of the magnetic field that they thought they were looking at 40 years ago. Then it would be possible for the moons orbiting Uranus to possibly have developed an atmosphere. And if that were true then there might be the possibility of life on one or all of those moons.

‘Dr William Dunn of University College London says “These results suggest that the Uranian system could be much more exciting than previously thought. There could be moons there that could have the conditions that are necessary for life, they might have oceans below the surface that could be teeming with fish!”.’

Now, NASA is planning to launch a new mission. The Uranus orbiter and probe. (I know it's still funny, but it's still science.) NASA wants to go back and take another look. Of course, it'll be more than 20 years before we get any information. This new NASA probe is expected to arrive sometime around 2045.

Will they find the possibility of life?

We will just have to wait and see.

