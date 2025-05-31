Nashville Hot Chicken, or just “Nashville Hot” for short, is a flavor fad that exploded out of the South and has gone all across the country and that includes Washington state. A Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant franchise was added to the Capitol Hill area in December. 2023.

Now they are looking to expand.

daveshotchickenmenu.com daveshotchickenmenu.com loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Dave’s Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based Nashville-style hot chicken chain, announced this week that it plans to build four new franchises in Western Washington, expanding on the restaurant’s Capitol Hill footprint. Construction is slated to begin next week in Redmond, with shops in Tacoma, Puyallup and Federal Way following.‘

daveshotchickenmenu.com daveshotchickenmenu.com loading...

The official Nashville hot flavor profile is very hot, and the scary part is that some restaurants in Nashville do a Nashville extra hot that will have you sweating and asking yourself if this was a good idea to try it in the first place.

Seattle franchise owner, Sana Keshap has plans to open at least 10 Dave's hot chicken franchise stores in the Seattle Tacoma area. Since her first franchise store opened on Capitol hill, they have topped the charts in sales for most of the company.

daveshotchickenmenu.com daveshotchickenmenu.com loading...

Keshap hopes that the Redmond and Tacoma stores will be opening by this fall. With a Puyallup store scheduled for opening sometime next year.

Dave's Hot Chicken has over 200 franchise stores all across the US and around the world, including Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Private Equity Firm To Reportedly Acquire Dave's Hot Chicken Getty Images loading...

I don't know if I'm ready for Dave's hot Chicken if it's authentic Nashville hot. I like spicy food as much as the next person, but I don't think I want to abuse myself to savor it.

Dave’s Hot Chicken plans 4 more fried chicken restaurants in WA | The Seattle Times

‘Hot Chicken’ Is On The Menu With Dave’s Billion Dollar Buyout



Dave’s Hot Chicken in El Paso, TX Gallery Credit: Iris Lopez



