Good news, more BBQ in East Wenatchee. 

I am always on the lookout for new places to try BBQ and we have a new place in East Wenatchee. The Landing Cafe and BBQ. It is in the terminal at Pangborn Field in East Wenatchee.

Legit BBQ is all about low and slow cooking with smoke and a good "rub". So, we’re talking pork butt, ribs, brisket, sometimes chicken. Even whole hog. There are several places where you can find good BBQ in the Wenatchee Valley. You can find it in Rock Island, Cashmere, Wenatchee. East Wenatchee and now at this new location in East Wenatchee.

Right now, The Landing BBQ Cafe is Smoking pork and beef. You can get the pig pen. That's basically pulled pork nachos. They have a good pulled pork sandwich, shack brisket chili, Something I would recommend is the Flying High. It's basically. Their Mac and cheese loaded with either pulled pork or brisket. I would recommend the brisket. (That's just a personal preference.)

You know, I had to go take a look and taste it. And so, here's what I found. I got a brisket sandwich. I'm telling you; it was tasty. The brisket was really tender with lots of flavor. The BBQ sauce was a little sweet and That's OK, yes it came with Pickles and coleslaw on the side. (You better make sure you have a lot of napkins.)

I also wanted to try the Mac and cheese, and that was very tasty, good flavor and very creamy.

Right now, parking is not a problem. You want to use the short-term parking in lot B.

Hours for the Landing BBQ Cafe. Currently Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. It's worth the drive to try it out. They don't have a full-on website right now, but they do have a Facebook page.

According to ncwlive.com,

“Louis Trim and his wife Kelley opened R Shack BBQ and began doing private catering in 2020. The businesses lulled during the pandemic, as did most, but picked up in full swing come 2022. “It just took off. It’s been a blessing,” said Trim. Trim loved catering because the business was mobile, and he was able to have control over the hours worked. However, R Shack BBQ was required to operate out of a commercial commissary kitchen, and after sharing one with other local caterers, Trim was ready for his own space. When one of Trim’s employees notified him that the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority was searching for a business to open a restaurant in Pangborn Memorial Airport, Trim was eager to look into it. He was pleased to find the Port approving his hopes of running both The Landing and R Shack BBQ out of the space.”

I'm saying it right now. The Landing Barbecue and Cafe is a place you need to check out. If you like BBQ, you're going to love this.

