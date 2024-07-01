Cheez-it strikes again… But ranch? Really?

When it comes to snack food and fast food, I'm always willing to take one for the team. That's why I'm semi excited about a new Cheez-it flavor that's coming out. I say semi excited because, It's ranch. (really, it's ranch). I personally have never been a big fan of ranch. Either as a dressing or as a flavor enhancement for just about anything you can think of.

according to msn.com,

“According to an official description in a press release, "Each bite delivers the ultimate salty and savory combination that the most absurdly obsessed cheese and ranch lovers will crave and love."

It must be me; I just find anything that you would willingly dip in ranch dressing proves that there must be something fundamentally wrong with the thing you're dipping. Chicken tenders dipped in ranch dressing, no. Cut vegetables and ranch dressing, not for me. How about onion rings and ranch dressing? I don't think so. Dip your pizza in ranch dressing. Oh hell no.

Now, if you happen to be one of those misguided people that loves ranch dressing, I'm sorry, forgive me. It's just not for me.

I will dip things in BBQ sauce. I'll dip a corn dog in mustard. I dip my French fries in ketchup. But when it comes to dipping in ranch dressing, that's just a deal breaker.

Back to Cheez-it's

I will try them when they come out. I might even finish the whole box. (Waste not, want not.) Here's something I'd like to see come back. Pizza Hut stuffed Cheez-it pizza.

This is something that originally came out in 2019 and it got some interesting reviews, some of them positive. I don't know, it just looks so wrong it has to be right.

Thetakeout,com described it this way.

“The good news is that the exterior crust actually does taste like a Cheez-It. It has that same sharp, artificial cheddar flavor that we know and are so strangely addicted to. The interior tastes like Pizza Hut cheese and pepperoni: slightly plastic, very salty, a little spicy from the pepperoni”

Not what I would call a ringing endorsement but if Pizza Hut ever decides to bring this back, I think I've got to try it.

Just as long as “ranch” is not involved.

