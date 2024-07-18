You know what we need? Another chicken place in Washington.

You know that I love a good spicy chicken sandwich and the best one I've been able to find in Wenatchee Washington honestly, is at KFC. But guess what, there is a new chicken franchise coming to Washington state.

Now my first reaction was, “oh good, that's what we need yet another Fast-food place that sells chicken.” But let's take a step back. What fast food franchise could it possibly be?

According to kgw.com.

“Louisiana-based Raising Cane's is opening its first Washington location in Vancouver on Tuesday. The popular chicken fast-food chain is known for its chicken fingers, Texas toast, crinkle-cut fries and its namesake Cane's Sauce.”

Probably most of us here in the Northwest know absolutely nothing about Raising Cane’s and what they do. So, I went to their website to find out more.

Meet Todd, a student at Louisiana State University. For a school project he came up with a business plan for a restaurant that only made chicken fingers. His teacher said “you gotta be kidding me”. He said, “I think I'd like to do this”. In 1996, he and a friend started renovations on a building just outside LSU to create the first Raising Cane’s.

According to raisingcanes.com,

“Todd originally planned to call the Restaurant “Sockeye’s” as a tribute to his time in Alaska. Instead, he takes a friend’s advice and names it after his Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane, who frequented the construction site.”

Raising Cane’s has a very simple menu. Chicken fingers, Crinkle cut fries, Texas toast, A chicken sandwich (not spicy) and some sides. (Oops 1 side, coleslaw) Their claim to fame is that everything is cooked fresh when you order it. Nothing sits under a heat lamp until it’s ordered. Their other claim to fame is their secret Cain's sauce. (Probably Ketchup, Mayo and some spices.)

Raising Cane's also has their own signature lemonade and tea. (the tea Both Sweet and not Sweet). Served by the jug, yeah that’s right, by the jug.

Now I do have to admit I'm a little intrigued, but I don't know that I'm going to be making a drive to Vancouver Washington in order to try out their product.

One thing to consider though. When the menu is that simple, typically the product that comes out is outstanding.

If you get a chance to try it out, let me know what you think.

Raising Cane's to open first Washington location in Vancouver | kgw.com

Raising Cane's in Vancouver, WA, - 12601 Southeast 2nd Circle | Raising Cane's (raisingcanes.com)

