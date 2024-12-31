Welcome to 2025. Get out your wallet, it’s going to cost you.

I don't know about you, but I am ready to dive into 2025. But that doesn't mean it's all going to be pleasant. There are a few laws that are going into effect in the new year that will probably impact your Personal bottom line.

Let's start off with Senate Bill 5793.

According to thecentersquare.com,

‘Senate Bill 5793 means workers, including transportation company drivers, will have access to paid sick leave and will be protected from discrimination or retaliation when exercising their rights.’

Keep in mind that any expansion in benefits ultimately is paid for by the consumer. (that’s you and me)

Some of the items in this new law include employers being required to provide one hour of sick leave for every 40 hours of work. Employees can use that sick leave after 90 days on the job. Employees can carry up to 40 hours of sick leave over to the next year.

Senate Bill 5236, mandatory overtime will be prohibited for certain healthcare workers in hospitals. This law applies to workers that have a collective bargaining agreement or if they are hourly workers. There are a few exceptions to this rule.

And finally, a higher minimum wage.

Washington state will have the highest minimum wage in the nation at $16.66 an hour. Look, people need to earn a living wage. I believe that and I'm willing to pay for it. On the other hand, there's a lot of people who don't agree and won't be happy.

It was a long time ago, but my first real paying job was when I was in high school working to install cable in schools in the Highline School District. I can't remember for sure, but I think it was around 5 bucks an hour. Back then that was decent money for a grunt job that required no special skills.

This boost in the minimum wage will Impact one section of our populace here in Eastern Washington the most, the farming community. A lot of independent family-owned farms and ranches are hard pressed to make ends meet from year to year. This is just going to make it a little bit harder.

Welcome to 2025.

Here's hoping your year is safe and prosperous.

