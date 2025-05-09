You know how much I love to talk about fast food, and today we're going to talk about McDonald's because they are bringing out 13 new menu items for the spring and summer.

According to msn.com,

‘McDonald’s is back at it, flipping the script and the patties with 13 shiny new menu items for 2025. From revamped classics to creations that’ll have you questioning reality (yes, that’s a churro shake), Ronald’s crew is clearly not clowning around.”

I'm not going to hit them all, but I am going to hit the ones that I'm really excited about and half of them are burgers.

First off, there's a thing they're going to call the Philly Cheese Stack. It's a little gooey, it's a little cheesy and it's a lot beefy.

OK, I'll admit this is not a burger, but this does sound interesting. They call it the Katsu wrap. I don't know if it's going to bring forth the taste of Japan, but it is crispy chicken with a tasty sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Brace yourself for the BBQ ranch stack. Beef patties, crispy onions and a combination of barbecue and ranch sauce.

Once again, this is not a burger, but this looks like something I want to try, the Mc Crispy BBQ Smokehouse. Chicken on a bun with a BBQ glaze, and are my eyes deceiving me or is that bacon in the photo? I hope so. Everything's better with bacon.

There are nine other items I have not mentioned here, but below you'll find a link to look at all 13.

