Are you ready for a future of shopping without checkout lines?

Imagine going into your favorite “big box” store, cruising the aisles, putting stuff in your shopping cart, and when you're done and find everything you need, you just walk out the door and everything is automatically paid for.

Amazon has been experimenting with this possibility at some of their grocery stores and now Walmart, by way of Sam's Club, is getting ready to do the same thing.

‘Inside the club, which will open in mid-October, customers will have to use a smartphone app called Scan & Go to ring up their purchases as they walk through the aisles. In the area typically reserved for cash registers, the company will display online-only items.’

Sam's Club’s first ever all digital store opens in Texas in mid-October. If you're a member, you use a special app on your smartphone Called scan and go to ring up the items as you pick them up. With less space being used for checkout lines, that provides more space for the staff to create online orders for curbside pickup and delivery.

They will also have space to display some items that are considered “online only” products that you can get from the Sam's Club's website, or you can just scan the QR code on the display item and purchase that way. Everything from a 12-foot Christmas tree to a Mercedes Benz SUV.

Walmart, by way of Sam's Club, is looking for a new way to do business to give them an edge against other big box stores like Costco for instance.

I don't know if I'm quite ready for that new age yet.

But if it ever comes to my neck of the woods, I'll give it a try.

