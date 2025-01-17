e-bike rebates may be coming your way in Washington

If you ever want to see something really funny, you'll want to see me on a bicycle. I am of a “certain age” and far enough out of shape to make it laughable. When I was much younger, I was hell on wheels. (Two wheels, that is.) I rode a bicycle everywhere. Never in my wildest imagination would I have thought an electric bicycle was even a possibility.

Well, of course, now they are, and Needless to say, you still won't see me on one. I did ride motorcycles for many years, but I'm starting to think that maybe I should put away the bike and stick to four wheels.

If you are interested in an electric bicycle, good news is coming for you. Washington state has created a program that will make it easier for you to buy your electric bicycle.

According to SeattleTimes.com,

‘Beginning in April — nearly two years after the Legislature funded the program — about 8,500 Washingtonians will get to apply for money toward buying an e-bike. If similar programs in other states are an example, don’t expect it to be easy.’

There's some very interesting. Features to this program

first. It is not, first come first served. There are only 8500 grants available. There will be

a two-week period for open registry, 16 and older. As of right now, we don't know when that two-week period will be.

Second. 60% of the money will be allocated to people with low incomes. Rebates will range from $1200 to $300 depending on income. The rebates will occur at the cash register at the point of sale.

Third. Rebates can be used for three classes of E bikes. Including pedal assist E bikes. (Up to 28 miles an hour.) and certain E bikes with throttles with a maximum speed of 20 mph.

The money, ($5 million). comes from the climate commitment act. The state has been working on getting this program rolling for over three years and in the process has had two false starts with websites crashing. Now that the website is functioning, (we hope) they're anticipating an exponential growth in applicants wanting to cash in on one of those 8500 rebates?

E-bike rebates are finally coming to WA. Here’s what to know | The Seattle Times

