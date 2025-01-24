Pete Carroll on the move from Seattle to Las Vegas

I don't know that you'd call it the golden age of Seattle Seahawks football, but it was a great era of Seahawks football when coach Pete Carroll came on board. I don't know about you, but I loved watching the team play. Although I never got to see it live, it was always on TV. The energy of the team and of course, coach Pete was easy to see running up and down the sidelines.

For me, anyway, it was hard to imagine the Seahawks without Pete Carroll as head coach. He did stay on as an advisor with a big payday but now a change in the air.

Coach Pete Carroll is moving to Las Vegas.

‘Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll will return to the NFL in 2025 as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports Friday morning. ESPN reported that Carroll and the Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract with a team option for a fourth year. He will become the oldest coach in NFL history, turning 74 on Sept. 15. Romeo Crennel is the oldest coach in NFL history at 73 years and 199 days. He coached his last game with Houston as an interim coach in 2021.’



Last year after his firing Pete Carroll was musing about the fact that he might be too old to get back into the NFL coaching game. Now Coach Pete seems to be back to his Irrepressible Energizer buddy self and has been quoted saying. “I’m freaking jacked,” I’m fired up. I’m not tired. I’m not worn down.”

ESPN reported on Christmas day that he was Interested in getting back into the NFL, was ready for a job interview with the Chicago Bears and had already talked to Dallas. Now it looks like he's got a gig in Las Vegas. (I hear it's a dry heat.)

I'm excited for coach Pete, I hope he is successful, but not too successful.

I'll still be watching the Seahawks every Sunday.

But somewhere deep down in my heart of hearts. I'm excited for Las Vegas.

